KGF actor Yash: The kind of love Telugu audience has shown me is unbelievable

Kannada film KGF, starring Yash, has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide despite stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. On Thursday, the film’s cast and crew attended a success meet in Hyderabad. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, KGF Telugu version’s distributor Sai Korrapati, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, executive producer Rama Rao and lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry among others were present at the event.

Speaking at the success meet, actor Yash said, “First, I would like to say thanks to our producer Vijay Kiragandur for having confidence in the movie and bringing it to theaters. Dr. Rajkumar always said that fans are our gods. It’s true and the kind of love the Telugu audience has shown me is unbelievable. Telugu viewers are the gods and I am truly feeling it. 10 years back, I was nobody and viewers have taken me to such a height by the kind of work I have been doing there (Karnataka). Now the same magic is repeating here (Telugu states). You have given me the feel of a strong hug with your affection without boundaries. I am very grateful for your love and support.”

“It’s very easy to ignore an outsider. Many people reach out to us when we are successful. But I respect the people who was with us even before our success. You supported me from the first day onwards, though you didn’t know me,” he added.

Thanking Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for supporting KGF, Yash said, “Mainly one person has spread the word about our film KGF in the Telugu states. I have to accept that and I have to thank SS Rajamouli sir. Because the position where he is or the heights he has reached, it was not necessary for him to say such sweet words about the film. He spoke wonderful words about the team. I was scared then because a reputed person is talking about this film. The film should have an impact if not we would have failed him. Although I was confident about the movie’s success, these things were in my mind as I didn’t know how Telugu people were going to receive KGF. I hope we have lived up to his expectations.”