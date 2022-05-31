KGF: Chapter 2 to stream on Amazon Prime Video from this date

Prashanth Neel’s action blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam from June 3. Prime Video customers can stream this action saga on the service at no additional cost, the OTT giant announced on Tuesday with a new teaser of the film.

They wrote, “Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! #KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

In May, Amazon Prime Video made the film available for streaming on its movie rentals platform for Rs 199. KGF2 is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1, and it grossed more than Rs 1000 crore by setting up several box office records in India.

Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! 🔥#KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3 pic.twitter.com/m2dAaqxomE — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 31, 2022

The film follows the story of Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle the threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films, the film stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in the pivotal roles.