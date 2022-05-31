scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

KGF: Chapter 2 to stream on Amazon Prime Video from this date

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 31, 2022 5:07:41 pm
KGF2A poster of Yash-starrer KGF 2. (Photo: KGFTheFilm/Twitter)

Prashanth Neel’s action blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam from June 3. Prime Video customers can stream this action saga on the service at no additional cost, the OTT giant announced on Tuesday with a new teaser of the film.

They wrote, “Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! #KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

In May, Amazon Prime Video made the film available for streaming on its movie rentals platform for Rs 199. KGF2 is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1, and it grossed more than Rs 1000 crore by setting up several box office records in India.

Best of Express Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar dataPremium
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar data
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...Premium
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusionPremium
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusion
More Premium Stories >>
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film follows the story of Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle the threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films, the film stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in the pivotal roles.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022 looks
Cannes 2022: All of Deepika Padukone’s red carpet looks. Which is your favourite?
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement