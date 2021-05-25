KGF: Chapter 2, Mahasamudram makers unveil first look posters of Rao Ramesh on his birthday

First look posters of Rao Ramesh from KGF: Chapter 2 and Mahasamudram. (Photos: PR Handout)

On actor Rao Ramesh’s birthday on Tuesday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 and Mahasamudram have unveiled his first look posters from the respective movies. In KGF: Chapter 2, Rao Ramesh plays a CBI officer named Kanneganti Raghavan. His poster is designed to evoke curiosity.

Fashioned like a newspaper titled KGF Times, its headlines read, “What is the CBI interested in now? Is it KGF or Rocky!” and “Will Raghavan succeed in unveiling the truth behind Narachi Limestone Corporation?”

KGF director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter and wrote, “Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday. Here’s a glimpse of #KannegantiRaghavan in #KGFChapter2. Stay home stay safe everyone.”

Interestingly, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have stuck to the original release date of the film, July 16, and the new poster reiterates that.

In the Mahasamudram movie, meanwhile, Rao Ramesh is seen portraying a unique character named Gooni Babji. In the film, he appears with a hunchback. Introducing the character, the film’s director Ajay Bhupathi wrote, “Wishing the Incredibly Versatile Actor #RaoRamesh garu a Very Happy Birthday! Introducing him as #GooniBabji from our #MahaSamudram.”

Mahasamudram marks the first time collaboration between Sharwanand and Siddharth. The film is slated for an August 19 release.