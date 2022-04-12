KGF 2 star Yash: ‘Prashanth Neel came as a blessing to Kannada industry’

Marking the release of KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14th, the film’s team including actors Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, held a press meet in Hyderabad on Monday night, with distributors Dil Raju and Sai Korrapati as special guests.

Speaking at the event, Yash said, “KGF has been a big and important journey in our lives. Cinema has so much power in it, and I always believed that the audience gives a space in their heart if we can make a (cinematic) world that can relate to everybody. That is the only reason we could dream of coming here and trying to present our work in front of the Telugu audience. Telugu cinema is all about larger-than-life fantasy, and I love them. The kind of reception they give to every cinema and actors is fantastic. I have huge respect for that.”

Revealing that he and KGF team wanted to do something big for the Kannada film industry, he said, “This journey started with a small dream of making a mark. That was the sole purpose. In our industry (Kannada), all the technicians were working hard and doing fantastic work. Our industry had reached the potential of collecting more than Rs 50 crores. But yet, a lot of people were not aware of it. I don’t know why and what was the reason? KGF is Prashanth Neel’s dream. His world, his thought process, and his conviction made KGF possible. We have seen his work, and he came as a blessing to our industry. Today, you all know him very well. But I would love to say that because of this man, our industry is very happy. Without his world and the kind of work he has done, we wouldn’t have been standing here. Thank you, Prashanth, for all the sufferings or pain you have gone through to understand cinema, to bring a cinema-like KGF. My producer Vijay Kiragandur and I also wanted to do something for the industry.”

With Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles, KGF 2 has music by Ravi Basrur. The movie is all set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.