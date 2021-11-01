Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi gets a release date

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Good Luck Sakhi is all set to release in theatres on November 26. Announcing the release date, Keerthy took to social media and wrote, “We can’t wait for you to meet Sakhi on 26th November! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres near you!”

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film revolves around a girl named Sakhi who is known for bringing “bad luck” to people who live in her hamlet. However, fate takes a turn when she decides to get trained in rifle shooting. How she transforms her life and her luck forms the crux of the story.

Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and co-produced by Shravya Varma under Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner, the film has been made in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Good Luck Sakhi co-stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Dil Raju has presented the film, and Devi Sri Prasad has given its music.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has Annaatthe, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata in her kitty.