Keerthy Suresh tests negative for Covid-19: ‘Grateful for all your love and prayers…’

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, has tested negative for the virus. She took to her social media handles to announce the news.

“‘Negative’ can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankaranthi!” she wrote and shared a few of her latest photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

On 11th January, Keerthy announced her Covid-19 diagnosis with mild symptoms and urged all to follow Covid protocols. She had written, “I have tested positive for Covid-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the Covid safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care.”

Recently, renowned South Indian film celebrities such as Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Vishwak Sen, Kushboo Sundar, Shobana, Trisha, and Sathyaraj also tested positive for the virus.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has Good Luck Sakhi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Bhola Shankar in the pipeline.