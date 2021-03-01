Keerthy Suresh-starrer Good Luck Sakhi gets a release date

Keerthy Suresh’s film Good Luck Sakhi is all set for a grand release on June 3. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film will have a release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. On Monday, the Mahanati star took to her Twitter handle to share the release date poster of Good Luck Sakhi. “Here’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres on 3rd June! Save the date!” she captioned it.

The movie also features Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Rahul Ramakrishna in other supporting roles. The film tells the story of Sakhi (Keerthy), whose name is known as a synonym for bringing bad luck to others in her village. However, she overcomes all the hurdles to reach the new heights of glory in the sport of rifle shooting with the help of a coach.

Produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma for Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner, the film has Devi Sri Prasad on board for music and Dil Raju is the presenter.

Good Luck Sakhi will mark her second Telugu film release in 2021, while her love drama Rang De co-starring Nithiin, is slated to be in the theatres on March 26. Her Malayalam magnum-opus Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian sea will open in theatres on May 13.



On the work front, Keerthy Suresh recently wrapped up her first schedule in Dubai for Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Her other projects Annaatthe and Saani Kaayidham are presently at different stages of production.