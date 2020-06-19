Keerthy Suresh roped in for Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. (Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram) Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. (Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Mahanati star revealed the news during an Instagram live session with fans on Thursday. This project marks Keerthy’s first collaboration with Mahesh.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are bankrolling the Parasuram directorial under Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus banners. The regular shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to begin in September.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh has Rajinikanth- starrer Annaatthe, Rang De, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Miss India and Goodluck Sakhi in her kitty.

