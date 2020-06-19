scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 19, 2020
COVID19

Keerthy Suresh roped in for Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The Parasuram directorial marks the first collaboration between Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Published: June 19, 2020 10:02:20 am
Keerthy Suresh Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. (Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Mahanati star revealed the news during an Instagram live session with fans on Thursday. This project marks Keerthy’s first collaboration with Mahesh.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are bankrolling the Parasuram directorial under Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus banners. The regular shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to begin in September. 

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh has Rajinikanth- starrer Annaatthe, Rang De, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Miss India and Goodluck Sakhi in her kitty. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Shukla, Sushmita Sen and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 19: Latest News

Advertisement