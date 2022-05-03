When Keerthy Suresh hit Mahesh Babu thrice on his face

Keerthy Suresh is super excited for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Talking about her experience of working with Mahesh, Keerthy said the actor would often tease her, especially when she would go wrong with a dialogue. She said he would crack a joke with a poker face, which initially worried her.

“He used to tease me a lot, especially when I would go wrong with a dialogue or something. At first, I would get scared, wondering if he was being serious. But later, I realised that he is joking,” Keerthy told News Buzz.

Sharing an anecdote from a song shoot, Keerthy continued, “During the shoot of the last song (from the film), there was a co-ordination error from my side. I accidently hit his face. Not just once but two-three times. I was terrified.” She recalled that by the third time, Mahesh quipped, “Did I do something wrong to you?” She remembered how she kept apologising to him and felt bad about the incident.

As the conversation continued, the host asked Keerthy Suresh about the secret behind Mahesh Babu’s look in the film. Ever since the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s posters, fans have been going gaga over Mahesh Babu’s look. Talking about the look, Keerthy said, “His inner happiness and positivity is showing on his face.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in theatres on May 12.