Keerthy Suresh’s next titled Miss India

Miss India is the title of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film. On Monday, the actor posted a teaser on her Twitter account, revealing her looks in the film. We see her draped in traditional attire and lighting numerous lamps presumably as part of a festival ritual. The best guess is Diwali. Next, cut to an exotic location dotted with high-rise buildings and we see her making an entry while putting on her sunglasses in slow motion. There is also a random visual in the clip showing Keerthy in a series of western attire.

Miss India is the first full-length feature film by Narendra Nath, who has made a slew of short films in the past. One of his acclaimed shorts is On Mona’s Birthday, which revolved around the life of a sex-worker.

According to reports, Nath’s feature debut is said to be centred on the trafficking of women and Keerthy is said to play the role of a saviour.

Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya among others.

Miss India is Keerthy Suresh’s first solo outing after last year’s Mahanati. The biopic drama on legendary actor Savitri’s life surprised everyone by becoming a hit at the box office. It also went on to bag multiple National Awards, including the Best Actress award for Keerthy.

Keerthy has also acted in Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has Mohanlal in the lead. The film is in the post-production phase and it is getting ready to hit the screens next year. She is now shooting for her Bollywood debut Maidaan, which is directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame for Boney Kapoor’s production banner. She will be seen opposite actor Ajay Devgn in the film.