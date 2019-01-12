Tollywood buzz: Keerthy Suresh’s new film launched and Prabhas’ Saaho to set a new record

Keerthy Suresh’s new film launched

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed biopic Mahanati, is gearing up for another woman centric film to be helmed by debutant Narendra.

Produced by Mahesh Koneru under East Coast Productions banner, the yet-to-be-titled film was launched recently with a formal puja ceremony. Dil Raju, BVSN Prasad, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Harish Shankar, Venky Atluri and Nandamuri Kalyanram graced the event to wish the team.

The movie will be shot predominantly in the US. The makers are planning to start the US schedule in April. Kalyan Koduri has been roped in to score the music. Details regarding rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

Karthi’s Dev gets a release date

Actor Karthi, who owns a decent fan base in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is getting ready to entertain fans once again with Dev.

Directed by Rajath Ravishankar, Dev has locked February 14 as its release date. The film also stars Rakul Preet and Nikki Galrani. It will be Rakul’s second collaboration with Karthi after Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (Khakee – The Power of Police in Telugu).

The music of Dev has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. The makers are currently busy with the post-production of the movie.

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s 118 to release on March 1

Actor Nandamuri Kalyanram is all set to entertain the audience with thriller 118. The movie is scheduled for a March 1 release.

Directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker KV Guhan, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Shalini Pandey. Confirming the release date, the makers said that action sequences are going to be the major highlight of 118.

Produced by Mahesh Koneru, 118 has music by Sekhar Chandra.

Prabhas’ Saaho to set a new record

VFX supervisor RC Kamalakannan recently revealed on Facebook that Prabhas starrer Saaho will set a record for the ’maximum number of VFX scenes ever filmed’. He added that Surender Reddy directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is shaping up quite well and only few VFX scenes are left to be shot.

His post also hints that Prabhas’ period film to be helmed by Radha Krishna is titled Jaan.

In his Facebook poost, Kamalakannan wrote, “Three recent happenings were amusing. Almost all my BB2 Studios and Freelancers, supposed to be in an exclusive list close to my chest, are used in 2.0 Post. Makuta investor GD, introducing me as a former employee ( I’m it’s co-founder ) and Pete admiring, rather grudgingly, about my work-hour starts at 4am. This means I’m still a force to reckon with in VFX :) Yay !! Jokes apart, here are the status update. SYERAA shaping up nicely as Magnum Opus, only couple of VFX Scenes left to be shot. SAAHO, will be a record breaker for Maximum number of VFX scenes ever filmed, MAAMANGAM next schedule this month and Prabhas’s JAAN kick-ass VFX Climax previz are some of the news worth sharing for 2019 start, from my stable. Stay tuned folks.”

RC Kamalakannan has worked as a VFX supervisor in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali2: The Conclusion, Eega and Magadheera.