Keerthy Suresh wins National Film Award for Best Actress

Keerthy Suresh's portrayal of legendary actor Savitri in the bilingual biopic Mahanati has won her the National Award for Best Actress.

Keerthy Suresh played the legendary actor Savitri in Mahanati.

Keerthy Suresh’s portrayal of legendary actor Savitri in the bilingual biopic Mahanati on Friday helped her bag the National Film Award for Best Actress.

After the release of Mahanati, Keerthy’s performance found a special mention in movie reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his review wrote, “The four best things to happen to Nag Ashwin’s film are Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and the costume designers. These three actors are in top form and equally shoulder this film. Dulquer and Keerthy make it really look easy to play iconic characters and the costume department has stitched out the best dresses for the film’s lead actors making the fashion of the 50s desirable in 2018.”

Talking about her experience of playing the yesteryear actor Savitri, Keerthy Suresh had earlier said, “It was a travel, a journey, whatnot. I never realised that I was not myself at the shoot. It took a while to realise that. I don’t know if I am still out of it.”

After the success of Mahanati, the 26-year-old actor could not believe what was happening. She told IANS, “Audiences seem to have taken to the film in a very big way. Of course, when I agreed to do Mahanati, I knew we were on to something special. But nothing had prepared us in the ‘Mahanati’ team for this kind of impact. We’re literally flooded with praise and compliments. It is something I’ve not experienced before. Not to this extent.”

Now, Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in a film on Indian football player and coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie will be directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma.

