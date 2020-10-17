Keerthy Suresh joins Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Keerthy Suresh turned 28 today. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Superstar Mahesh Babu, wishing Keerthy Suresh on her birthday, welcomed the actor on board of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which marks their first collaboration with each other.

Wishing Keerthy Suresh on her birthday, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!” He added, “Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films.”

Replying to Mahesh’s tweet, Keerthy wrote, “Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!”

In June this year, Mahesh Babu revealed that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be “a complete entertainer with a strong message. I am really excited about it.”

Namrata Shirodkar, during an AMA on her Instagram account, said that the film is “everything you will really enjoy.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame.

Keerthy will also be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Good Luck Sakhi. On her birthday, the team shared a fun behind-the-scenes video featuring Keerthy with Jagapathi Babu. The film also stars Aadhi in the lead role.

Keerthy Suresh also has Rajinikanth- starrer Annaatthe, Rang De, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Miss India in her kitty.

