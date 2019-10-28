Keerthy Suresh’s next with Nagesh Kukunoor titled Good Luck Sakhi

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor’s next with National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been titled Good Luck Sakhi. The first look of the film was shared a few weeks ago. The movie marks Kukunoor’s directorial debut in Telugu and will present Keerthy in a de-glam avatar.

Jointly produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma, the movie also stars Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty. It’s already known that this Kukunoor directorial venture is set against a sports backdrop. The Dhanak filmmaker recently revealed more details about the main characters of the film and the title of the movie in his recent media interaction.

Good Luck Sakhi is a fictional tale of a rural female shooter. Keerthy Suresh is playing the titular role of the shooter who comes to limelight with her efforts in the 10-metre rifle category. Jagapathi Babu will be seen as the coach while Aadhi Pinisetty is playing the role of a stage actor.

Good Luck Sakhi has Chirantan Das of Tanu weds Manu fame to handle the cinematography while renowned producer Dil Raju is the presenter. Presently, the film is in the last leg of its shoot; its final schedule will commence from November 1 in Hyderabad.