Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi gets OTT release date

Keerthy Suresh’s film Good Luck Sakhi is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The Nagesh Kukunoor directorial will stream on the OTT platform from February 12 onwards.

Speaking at the pre-release event, Keerthy Suresh described Good Luck Sakhi as a fun film, which she had signed after her blockbuster movie Mahanti. “Thanks to director Nagesh Kukunoor and producers for giving me this opportunity. The film came out well. After an off-beat film like Hyderabad Blues at the beginning of his career, Nagesh came up with a different subject like Good Luck Sakhi,” she said.

The pre-release event of Good Luck Sakhi was also attended by RRR actor Ram Charan who described the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial as a meaningful film. “I have become a fan of Keerthy Suresh after seeing her work in Mahanati. Stories like Good Luck Sakhi have to be told.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Good Luck Sakhi revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar (Keerthy Suresh), who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region. Nicknamed ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ by those around her, the villagers consider Sakhi’s presence as a bad omen in any given situation. A colonel (Jagapathi Babu) arrives in the village, looking for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage. Sakhi’s good aim makes her a natural in shooting. How far will Sakhi fly under the guidance of the colonel?”

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is looking forward to the release of Sakaru Vaari Paata, which marks her maiden project with Mahesh Babu. The makers of SVP will be releasing the film’s first song titled “Kalaavathi” on February 14.