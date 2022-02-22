Keerthy Suresh’s Gandhari song unveiled, watch

Telugu folk-pop song “Gandhari”, featuring Keerthy Suresh was unveiled on Monday in Hyderabad. The Route, in association with Sony Music Entertainment, produced this song, while Pawan CH of Love Story fame composed its music. Suddala Ashok Teja provided the lyrics, and Brinda Master directed and choreographed the number. Ananya Bhat has lent it her voice.

Speaking at the song launch event, Keerthy Suresh said, “It’s the first time that I have acted in a music video song like Gandhari. It’s also an experiment for me. I hope you all enjoy it. Thanks to The Route and Sony Music for giving me this opportunity. Thank you, Pawan. You scored a big superhit with the ‘Sarangadariya’ song, and I believe Gandhari is your next big hit.” She thanked the team of the song.

Pawan Ch said, “It’s always been a dream to work with Sony from my childhood. Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity. Thanks to the whole team of The Route for believing and trusting in me. Suddala Ashok Teja shaped up the song so well. Thanks to Brinda Master for choreographing the song so beautifully. Main thanks to Keerthy Suresh. Because being a star and doing such an independent song helps a lot of Indian artists and small composers around here. Thank you so much for taking this step and helping us. On behalf of all the composers, I am thanking you.”

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bhola Shankar, and Dasara movies in the pipeline.