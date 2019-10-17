Keerthy Suresh birthday: Celebs wish the National Award winning actor

Keerthy Suresh turned a year old today. The actor made her Telugu screen debut with Nenu Sailaja in 2016 and scored her first blockbuster (in Telugu) with Nenu Local (2017). She bagged the National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performance as the legendary Savitri in Mahanati (2018). Presently, the 27-year-old star has a bunch of Telugu projects such as Miss India, Rang De and a yet-to-be-titled Telugu film in her kitty, apart from her Bollywood debut Maidaan.

On her birthday, Keerthy has been receiving wishes from all quarters. Director Venky Atluri, who will be directing her in Rang De tweeted, “Wish you a happy birthday Keerthy. Can’t wait to see you on our Rang De sets.”

“Many many happy returns to our national pride and my little friend

@KeerthyOfficial … Keep up the spirit of being a sweet friend to everybody. #HBDKeerthySuresh” Jagapati Babu tweeted.

“Wishing You a Super Duper Musical Birthday Dear @KeerthyOfficial Keep spreading ur Sweetness !😁 Wishing U many more NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL AWARDS !!!🤘🏻 May all ur Dreams Come True!” music composer Devi Sri Prasad wished Keerthy Suresh on Twitter.

The team of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Miss India shared birthday song for the actor. Music director Thaman tweeted the song.

Production house Sithara Entertainments tweeted, “Wishing a Happy Birthday to the very gorgeous Keerthy Suresh. We are happy to have you onboard for Rang De!”

Happy happy birthday darling @KeerthyOfficial wishing u loads and loads of happiness smiles and all the good things in life ❤️ have a blast 🥰😘 pic.twitter.com/O1NvqCmShD — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) October 17, 2019

Stylist Shravya Varma who is co-producing an untitled project with director Nagesh Kukunoor, that has Keerhty Suresh in the lead, also took to her Twitter page to wish the actor. She wrote, “Super excited to reveal the first glimpse of this look today from my upcoming passion project. Not only did I style this look for her but it’s my first production gig. Happiest birthday to my hero papa. Happy birthday Keerthy Suresh. ”

Director Karthik Subbaraj took to his social media handle too to wish Keerthy. He wrote, “Wishing Keerhty Suresh a very happy birthday and happy to present to you all the title poster of Stone Bench Films next production… Keerthy Suresh 24 is Penguin.”