Keerthy Suresh’s look from Nagesh Kukunoor film out

On the occasion of her birthday, a special look of Keerthy Suresh from her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, under the direction of Nagesh Kukunoor was unveiled on Thursday. According to sources, Keerthy is essaying the title role in the movie and will be seen in a deglam avatar.

The film’s production house, Worth A Shot Motion Arts took to its Twitter handle to share the special look poster of Keerthy Suresh and wrote, “Presenting our golden girl in her true element. So excited to introduce her to you. No makeup & hairdo – just Keerhty. Happy birthday superstar!”

On the poster, Keerthy is seen in a trendy outfit sporting a full smile. The first look and the title of the movie will be announced on Diwali.

The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Nagesh Kukunoor in the Telugu film industry, is in its last leg of shoot. Its final schedule will commence from November 11 in Hyderabad. Also starring Aadhi Penisetty and Jagapathy Babu in other lead roles, the plotline of the film is set in the backdrop of a sport.

Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score the music for the project while Chirantan Das of Tanu Weds Manu fame is cranking the camera. Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma are jointly producing the movie while Dil Raju is the presenter.