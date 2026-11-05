Katrina Kaif got ‘rid of her inhibitions’ while working with Balakrishna: ‘It was important’

Amid the ongoing controversy over Radhika Apte’s remark that she ‘hated everything’ about working on the Telugu film Legend (2014) with Nandamuri Balakrishna, a clip of Katrina Kaif talking about her time in Telugu cinema has resurfaced online. The clip has Katrina describing Balakrishna as ‘a lovely gentleman’ as she recalled shooting a song with him in New Zealand. It is to be noted that the clip is from a 2008 interview when Katrina was fairly new in the movies and was yet to become one of the established stars of Hindi cinema.

Katrina Kaif, who has appeared in only two Telugu films in her career, Malliswari (2004) opposite Venkatesh and Allari Pidugu (2005) opposite Balakrishna, told Farhan Akhtar during his 2008 show Oye It’s Friday, “In Telugu films, it was really a new experience for me and I think they liked me. I actually had a blast in my first two films.”