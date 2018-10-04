Kathanayakudu: Balakrishna’s NTR biopic gets a new title and release date

NTR biopic, now titled Kathanayakudu, is helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish. NTR biopic, now titled Kathanayakudu, is helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish.

The makers of NTR biopic on Thursday announced their plans to release the film in theaters on June 9, 2019. In another major development, the project has been renamed Kathanayakudu (Hero).

“The story of a man who defined the word protagonist n the Telugu Cinema’s magnificent #Kathanayakudu #NTR (sic),” read the tweet from NBK FILMS, which is bankrolling the project.

The filmmakers also released a new poster showing Nandamuri Balakrishna playing his legendary father NT Rama Rao. The producers have been releasing a series of photos bringing back fond memories of the Telugu movie-god and other superstars of his time.

#NTRBiopic finalises the release date: 9 Jan 2019… Nandamuri Balakrishna as the legendary #NTR in #NTRBiopic – #Kathanayakudu… Costars Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth… Directed by Krish… Produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sai Korrapati. pic.twitter.com/lzJjWbWV7j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2018

Kathanayakudu has a string of leading actors in its cast. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan will play the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam. Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen as filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR in films with Mana Desam. This film will mark Vidya and Jisshu’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Rana Daggubati is essaying the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is the son-in-law of NTR. He has already started shooting for the movie. Actor Sumanth will be seen as the legendary late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the NTR biopic.

The movie is being helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish. He was called in to helm the project after director Teja opted out citing “creative differences”.

