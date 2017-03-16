Katamarayudu Emo Emo song: Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan’s number oozes romance. Watch video

Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu

The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film, Katamarayudu, have released another number from the film. The song titled Emo Emo is romantic number shot on lead cast of Pawan and Shruti Haasan. The song is penned by Anantha Sriram and sung by Shreya Goshal and Arman Malik. Before this number, the makers released three songs ‘Mira Mira Meesam’, ‘Lage Lage’ and ‘Jivvu Jivvu’, which received a good response from the audience. In fact, the songs also garnered maximum views on the Youtube channel of Aditya Music.

The actor, who is lauded as power star in south, said during a press conference that he never planned to be an actor. “Right from my childhood I never aspired to be an actor and I never liked acting. I always wanted to know how society functions. Being in politics is a natural progression for me but being in the cinema, dancing with heroines and delivering dialogues… I feel very awkward in reality.”

Watch the song here:

His film Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Meanwhile, Pawan has already signed two projects, one of which is a Tamil remake. In the film, Pawan would be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. Apart from this, he has also signed another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas.

Also read | Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu to release on March 24

The film, which has been directed by Dolly, will release on March 24. Katamarayudu was initially planned to be screened on Telugu New Year, Ugadi, on March 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd