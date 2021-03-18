Kartikeya on his string of flops: ‘I didn’t come here to become a superstar in no time’

Kartikeya-starrer Chaavu Kaburu Challaga (CKC) will open in cinemas on March 19. He plays Basthi Balaraju, driver of a hearse in the movie. Directed by debutant Koushik Pegallapti, the film stars Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead.

In a meet with the media, Kartikeya spoke about the film and his other upcoming projects.

What grabbed your attention in this project?

I got a call from the film’s production house, Geetha Arts, in 2019. Given their track record, it had me hooked from the word go. Director Koushik left me spellbound with his story narration and the way he incorporated philosophy into the film. My character Basthi Balaraju has a mass touch to it, and the movie is a perfect blend of emotions and comedy. After listening to the story, I immediately gave my nod to the project.

It is high time for you to score a hit at the box office. How confident are you about the success of CKC?

I desperately need to deliver a superhit and I am quite confident of this film’s success. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is giving me the same positive buzz that RX100 movie gave me.



After RX100, you have faced consecutive flops. What could be the reasons for that?

I accept that I have got the subjects wrong. I didn’t come here to become a superstar within no time and this is all a part of learning. I have learned from my mistakes and I won’t be repeating them. Having said that, I may make new mistakes, which is how the journey goes on. It’s a constant learning process.

How was it working with Lavanya Tripathi and Aamani?

I had watched Lavanya’s first movie Andala Rakshasi in theatre. Now, sharing the screen with her is a special moment in my life.



Aamani’s role is the most crucial one in the film. I liked her passion for the acting profession. She is a director’s delight.

Tell us about Valimai?

I was excited when H Vinoth offered me the villain’s role in Valimai. Associating with Ajith Kumar is a learning experience. He is the best person I have ever met. The shooting for Valimai is almost complete, and there is a small portion left to be shot in Spain for three days.