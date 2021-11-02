Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Raja Vikramarka trailer promises a fun actioner

Actor Nani on Monday unveiled the trailer of Kartikeya Gummakonda-starrer Raja Vikramarka.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the Shyam Singha Roy star wrote, “This looks like a winner @ActorKartikeya. loved it. Here’s the trailer of #RajaVikramarka.”

Thanking Nani, Kartikeya replied, “Thanku so much @NameisNani Sir for the support.. Means a lot.”

The RX100 actor also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Ee Diwali baga Grand gane plan chesaam (We plan a grand Diwali this time). Super excited & thrilled to present our #RajaVikramarkaTrailer.”

The trailer sees Kartikeya as an undercover agent with a humour sense. For a covert operation, he befriends the daughter of the Home Minister of the state and tries to nab the culprits who seem to be planning something big in the city. The action sequences in the trailer suggest the film is a regular cop drama. The fun side of the protagonist is the icing on the cake.

Bankrolled by 88 Rama Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers banner, the film stars Tanya Ravichandran, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Pasupathy, Harsha Vardhan, Sudhakar Komakula, Surya, Gemini Suresh, and Jabardhasth Naveen.

Raja Vikramarka will release in theatres on November 12.

On the work front, Kartikeya Gummakonda also has Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai in the pipeline.