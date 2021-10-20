scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Raja Vikramarka gets a release date: ‘One of the most special roles in my career’

Directed by Sri Saripalli, Raja Vikramarka stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Tanya Ravichandran, and Sai Kumar among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
October 20, 2021 2:48:07 pm
Kartikeya GummakondaA new still of Kartikeya Gummakonda from Raja Vikramarka movie. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda’s espionage actioner Raja Vikramarka will release in theatres on November 12. The Chaavu Kaburu Challaga star on Wednesday took to social media to announce the film’s release date with a new poster.

“Super excited & extremely thrilled to announce that our #RajaVikramarka is releasing in theatres on Nov 12th. One of the most special roles in my career. Need all your blessings and support,” he wrote.

Directed by Sri Saripalli, the film sees Kartikeya in the titular role, and features Tanya Ravichandran, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Pasupathy, Harsha Vardhan, Sudhakar Komakula, Surya, Gemini Suresh, and Jabardhasth Naveen in other prominent roles.

Bankrolled by Rama Reddy, the movie has cinematography by PC Mouli and music by Prashanth R Vihari. Jesvin Prabu is the editor of the film.

Kartikeya Gummakonda will next be seen as the antagonist in Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai that is slated for a worldwide release on Pongal 2022.

