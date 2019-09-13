Nani can direct a movie: Gang Leader actor Kartikeya Gummakonda

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda had his doubts when he was approached by director Vikram K Kumar with an offer to play the villain in his new film Gang Leader. But thanks to Vikram’s distinctive body of work, Kartikeya decided to hear what Vikram had in his mind.

After the narration, Kartikeya was convinced that he was in safe hands and decided to take the risk. Now, he is quite confident that the audience will also enjoy watching him as much as he enjoyed playing his role in the movie.

Here are excerpts from Kartikeya’s exclusive interview with indianexpress.com:

Q. Tell us about your character in Gang Leader?

Of course, I play a negative role. But, my character is not a typical villain that we see in our commercial films. It is a very different one. I play a passionate villain and the audience will enjoy watching it.

Q. You seem to play a race car driver in the film. Did you undertake any special training for that?

I didn’t take any special training for that. But, I can drive the car at a high speed.

Q. You look dapper in the film. How did you find your style?

As I said, I don’t play a run-of-the-mill villain, who looks cruel. My character had to look handsome, stylish and a man with a lot of passion. Director Vikram and I had discussions with the stylist for my makeover. You will see me in two different makeovers in the movie.

Q. What was your first feeling when director Vikram approached you for the antagonist’s role?

I am a big fan of Vikram sir’s work. Even though I was excited about the offer, I was a little hesitant in the beginning. After listening to his narration, I got the confidence that I would be in safe hands. You will see a different style of my acting in this film.

Q. Tell us about your working experience with Nani?

I closely observed Nani’s working style on the sets. The way he suggests improvisations, his involvement in the script and the character. He is involved with every department in the film production. He has enough knowledge about filmmaking that he can direct a movie. And, I used to ask him on what basis he select his films. I bothered him a lot. But, he patiently answered all my questions.

Q. What can the audience expect from Gang Leader?

Gang Leader is a very different movie. It’s a blend of comedy, drama and thriller genres. This film will give the audience a new experience. It will keep the audience guessing throughout the film.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming film 90ML?

90ML is the second film in my home production banner after RX 100. It is such a unique script that just a plot line will crack you up. It is an out-and-out entertaining movie. I am looking forward to its release.