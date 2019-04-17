Kartikeya starrer Hippi gets a release date

On Wednesday, the makers of TN Krishna directorial Hippi, starring Kartikeya of RX100 fame and Digangana Suryavanshi, announced the film’s release date. The Kalaippuli S Thanu production will hit screens worldwide on June 7.

Kartikeya said, “Hippi is going to be in theaters on June 7. The movie has been shaping up well and the entire team is quite confident about the film’s success.

Director TN Krishna added, “Hippi is simple and realistic. Actor JD Chakravarthy has played a crucial role, and it will be one of the best performances of his career. The viewers will relate to the character of Digangana Suryavanshi as well.”

Hippi also stars Jazba Singh and Brahmaji. The crew also includes music composer Nivas K Prasanna and cinematographer RD Rajasekhar.

On the work front, Kartikeya is presently working on two projects – a yet-to-be-titled flick directed by Arjun Jandhyala and Nani starrer Gang Leader.