Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer earns Rs 70 crore in 9 days

Telugu movie Karthikeya 2 seems to have had another good weekend. With no real competition at the box office and with the endorsement of superstars like Pawan Kalyan, the film has done solid business across the Telugu states.

Karthikeya 2 is the latest entrant in the list of medium-budget movies putting up a good show in cinemas. Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam and Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara gave the much-needed break to the box office business in the Telugu states. Both these films were released a week before Karthikeya 2 and lifted the gloominess that had shrouded the cinemas. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 was released on a Saturday and benefited from the long independence day week.

Karthikeya 2 garnered positive reviews, improving its earning potential. And the film’s collections went from strength to strength. According to AndhraBoxOffice.Com, in 9 days since its release, the film has grossed Rs 38 crore in the Telugu states alone. And the film’s worldwide collection is pegged at Rs 70 crore.

#Karthikeya2 : No Big Stars, Typical Songs or Punch Dialogues and Only Limited Screen Counts in 1st Weekend. And yet Emerges as the Biggest Success Story of the Blockbuster August! 9 Days Total https://t.co/UzZ2O63YoZ#Karthikeya2Hindi #KrishnaIsTruth pic.twitter.com/LI6DH2DZYv — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 22, 2022

#Karthikeya2 remains the first choice of moviegoers… Continues to score in mass pockets… [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs. Total: ₹ 16.30 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/QQOF0aAheu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2022

Karthikeya 2 has also found takers in the Hindi belt. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has claimed that the movie’s Hindi version has earned over Rs 16 crore till Monday.

Karthikeya 2 is Chandoo Mondeti’s follow-up film to his directorial debut Karthikeya. The first movie in the series came out in 2014 and it was a commercial hit. Besides Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 stars Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in supporting roles.