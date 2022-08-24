scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Anupam Kher calls success of Telugu film ‘epic and well deserved’

The makers of Karthikeya 2 hope that the film reaches the Rs 100 crore mark soon.

Karthikeya 2Karthikeya 2 stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has expressed his happiness about Telugu film Karthikeya 2 becoming a box office success. He noted that it was his second commercial hit this year after The Kashmir Files.

“Congratulations @AbhishekOfficl @actor_Nikhil @chandoomondeti @anupamahere & entire team for this EPIC & well deserved SUCCESS (sic),” Anupam tweeted.

Anupam Kher has played a supporting role in mystery drama Karthikeya 2, which stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. The movie was released on August 13 and benefited from the long Independence Day weekend. The film also generated good reviews, expanding the film’s theatrical business. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s Hindi version has earned more than Rs 17 crore till Tuesday. “#Karthikeya2 sees an upward trend on [second] Tue… Continues to attract footfalls on a working day… [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs, Tue 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 17.45 cr. #India biz. HINDI version,” tweeted Taran.

Also Read |Before Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, five Puri Jagannadh movies you should watch

Karthikeya 2 is also said to have earned $1 million from its ticket sales in the US. And the biggest contributor to its success was the Telugu states, where the film raked in about Rs 38 crore within nine days of its release. According to estimations provided by AndhraBoxOffice.com, in nine days, the movie has earned about Rs 70 crore.

The film’s star Nikhil Siddhartha, however, claimed that the film has earned over Rs 75 crore so far. And he also expressed confidence in the movie reaching the Rs 100 crore mark soon.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, which is due in cinemas this Thursday, might impact the future collections of Karthikeya 2 across the country. The advance booking of Liger in the Telugu states is very encouraging, and it is also getting a wide release in the Hindi belt.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:09:31 pm
