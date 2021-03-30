Karthi’s journey with 100 men is crux of my film: Sulthan director Bakkiyaraj Kannan

Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, best known for helming Remo, is now coming up with an actioner – Sulthan. Renowned Tamil production house Dream Warrior Pictures has bankrolled the project, with Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Sulthan, which will open in theatres on April 2, also stars Yogibabu, Napoleon, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame in other pivotal roles.

Ahead of the film’s release, Bakkiyaraj Kannan interacted with the media. Excerpts:

Tell us about your professional background?

I had worked in the direction departments under Sundar C and Atlee for Kalakalappu and Raja Rani films respectively. I made my directorial debut with Shiva Karthikeyan-starrer Remo. Sulthan is my second directorial project.

What is the basic plot line of Sulthan?

The film depicts the journey of a hero with 100 men, who are quite contrary to his character. The relationship between the hero and the 100 men is an interesting point in the film to look out for. In Sulthan, Karthi plays the role of robotic engineer in Mumbai. To know the reasons behind why he lands in a village from Mumbai and what he has in store there, you should watch the movie.



What was the reaction of Karthi when you narrated him the story of Sulthan?

Karthi was super excited when I narrated the storyline. In general, he accepts no story without a bound script. But, when he green lit to do my story by just listening to the storyline, I considered it as my first success.

What are the reasons behind selecting Rashmika for the female lead role?

Sulthan marks the Tamil film industry debut of Rashmika. Even though it is her first Tamil project, she has good popularity in Tamil Nadu. Her Kannada hit Kirik Party, and songs were super hit here.



Rashmika’s character in the movie is a good one indeed. She will be seen as a village belle who is well-educated and strives to help others.

What is the role of Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame in the movie?

We roped in him after watching his performance in KGF. He is an actor who can depict villainy with just his appearance. He is playing one of the multiple villains in Sulthan.

Where did you shoot for the film?

We shot the film in Chennai, Pollachi, Dindigul. We also filmed the project in Palakkad for three days.

Do you watch Telugu films?

I am a big fan of SS Rajamouli and have watched Baahubali many times. I like the commercial touch in Telugu films.