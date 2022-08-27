scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Karan Johar calls Jr NTR ‘man of masses of Indian cinema’, RRR star to attend Brahmastra event in Hyderabad

A grand pre-release event is planned for Brahmastra in Hyderabad, which will be attended by Telugu superstar Jr NTR.

Jr NTR to attend Brahmastra pre-release event as chief guest.

The makers of Brahmastra are going all out to promote the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film. Ahead of its release, a grand event has been planned for the film on September 2 in Hyderabad. The event will be attended by leading celebrities of Tollywood including Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Karan Johar, one of the producers of Brahmastra, took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

He wrote, “Gear up for a Mass-Traverse! MAN OF MASSES of Indian Cinema, @tarak9999 will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmastra as the Chief Guest on September 2 in Hyderabad! #Brahmastra (sic).”

Ever since the announcement, the hashtag #ManofMassesNTR is trending on Twitter. Jr NTR fans are rejoicing that their idol has become a pan-Indian star, garnering high praise from the iconic filmmaker of Bollywood.

Recently, the team of Brahmastra was joined by SS Rajamouli in Chennai. The RRR director is presenting the film in the southers states. “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairytale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra,” he said.

Brahmastra is gearing up for its worldwide release on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

