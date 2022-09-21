Kangana Ranaut reviews Sita Ramam, says Mrunal Thakur is ‘truly a queen’: ‘Restrained emotions and dignity…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lavished praise on Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna’s romance drama Sita Ramam. The actor took to Instagram and shared her review of the film. Kangana posted several Instagram stories saying that the film had “extraordinary screenplay and direction”. She also mentioned that no other actor could play the role of Sita Mahalakshmi/Princess Noor Jahan like Mrunal did.

Kangana’s review read, “Finally got time to see Sita Ramam… and I must say what a spectacular experience… and epic love story… extraordinary screenplay and direction… congratulations to Hanu Raghavapudi (director), all departments work wonderfully (in the film).”

Mentioning that all the actors have done well in Sita Ramam, but Mrunal Thakur stood out and was “truly a queen”, the actor wrote, “All actors did amazingly well but what stood out the most for me (was) Mrunal Thakur’s performance. Restrained emotions and rare dignity in her demeanour… no other actress could have portrayed. What a terrific casting. Truly a queen. Zindabad thakur saab (madam), here begins you reign.” Sita Ramam was Mrunal’s Telugu debut.

Sita Ramam featured Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram, who is an Indian army officer serving at the Kashmir border. He receives anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal. The film was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is busy with her film Emergency, which also features Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade. The film, which sees Kangana as Indira Gandhi, focuses on the politically turbulent period of the emergency in India in the 1970s.