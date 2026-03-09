Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Rs 150 cr for 20 days of work’: Kamal Haasan’s eye-watering fee for Kalki 2898 revealed, makes him highest earning actor in India
Filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu has claimed that Kamal Haasan was paid Rs 150 crore for just 10 days on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD, making him, in Sethu's words, the highest paid actor in India
Kamal Haasan has been many things over the course of his career: a child actor, an auteur, a political figure, and in recent years, a commercial force whose stock in the industry has climbed steadily back to the top. Now, a close friend and long-time collaborator has added one more title to that list: the highest paid actor in India.
Speaking to Indiaglitz, filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu said Kamal was paid Rs 150 crore for his role in the 2024 sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. “Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid Rs 150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day,” Sethu said.
The story did not end there. Sethu went on to share that Kamal introduced him to the film’s producer, C. Aswani Dutt, at which point he jokingly thanked Dutt for making their friend the highest-paid actor in the country. Dutt then corrected him, saying Kamal had only given 10 days to the shoot, not 20. Sethu’s response: “Sorry, I correct myself then, it’s $2 million per day.”
Sethu’s remarks carry some weight beyond being casual praise. He is a long-time associate of Kamal Haasan, having acted alongside him in films like Panchatanthiram (2002) and Anbe Sivam (2003). The two share a friendship that spans over two decades, which gives his comments a tone of personal pride as much as industry observation.
Also Read: Trisha claps back at R Parthibhan for taking a potshot at her appearance with Vijay after his wife’s divorce plea: ‘A microphone makes stupidity louder’
In the film, Kamal played Supreme Yaskin, a totalitarian god-king ruling a dystopian world known as the Complex. Despite having limited screen time, his character holds a central place in the larger narrative, with the film’s ending strongly hinting at a much expanded role in the sequel.
The claim also comes at a moment when Kamal Haasan’s standing in the industry has clearly shifted. His market had been on the decline for much of the past decade before a significant comeback with Vikram in 2022, which earned close to Rs 400 crore against a budget of Rs 150 crore, and sharply elevated his commercial value.
Work on the Kalki sequel is already underway, with Amitabh Bachchan sharing photographs from the set alongside Kamal, writing that the two were working together after a long time. Beyond that, Kamal Haasan is also set to collaborate with Rajinikanth in a film to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, best known for helming Jailer.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05