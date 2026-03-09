‘Rs 150 cr for 20 days of work’: Kamal Haasan’s eye-watering fee for Kalki 2898 revealed, makes him highest earning actor in India

Kamal Haasan has been many things over the course of his career: a child actor, an auteur, a political figure, and in recent years, a commercial force whose stock in the industry has climbed steadily back to the top. Now, a close friend and long-time collaborator has added one more title to that list: the highest paid actor in India.

Speaking to Indiaglitz, filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu said Kamal was paid Rs 150 crore for his role in the 2024 sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. “Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid Rs 150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day,” Sethu said.