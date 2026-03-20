‘No more Tollywood, Bollywood’: Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi call for ‘only Indian cinema’ at Telangana Gaddar Awards

Between them, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi have over a hundred years of cinema — they both started working in the 70s and have storied 50-year careers behind them. They started in the same decade, survived every shift the industry has thrown at them, and are still the two names a room falls quiet for. At the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, they were there to receive honours. But they left the stage having commented something the industry has needed to hear for a while.

Speaking after receiving his honour, Paidi Jairaj Award, Kamal first addressed his relationship with Chiranjeevi in a way that got the room going. “Chiranjeevi and I are brothers. He is senior in politics but junior in acting,” he said, drawing laughter. “We both started acting in the 70s and are now in our 70s.” Then he turned directly to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with a request he clearly meant seriously.