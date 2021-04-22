Kalyaan Dhev tests positive for Covid-19

Kalyaan Dhev is the son-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi. (Photo: kalyaan_dhev/Instagram)

Telugu actor Kalyaan Dhev has tested positive for Covid-19. Dhev, who has mild symptoms, is presently quarantined at a hospital. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share his diagnosis.

He wrote, “Yesterday, I tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms. Quarantined at hospital. Will soon bounce back stronger. Thank you for all your love! Kalyaan Dhev. (sic)”

Upon knowing the health condition of Dhev, actor-producer Nagababu Konidela wished him a speedy recovery. He commented on the post, “Get well soon… My boy… You will and you can…”

Kalyaan Dhev made his silver screen debut as a hero with Vijetha (2018). His second film Super Machi is awaiting release, while his third movie will be directed by writer-turned-director Sreedhar Seepana. In January, Kalyaan also released the first look of his fourth project titled Kinnerasani.

Not only Dhev, other notable bigwigs of Telugu film industry such as Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju, Nivetha Thomas, and Khiladi director Ramesh Varma also recently tested positive for coronavirus.