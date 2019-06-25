Kalki trailer: Setting the right expectations

The trailer of director Prasanth Varma’s Kalki was finally released on Tuesday morning. The trailer launch was delayed by a day due to production reasons, said the director, adding that the film’s crew is working round the clock on the post-production as there are only a couple of days left for its theatrical release.

While speaking at an event on Monday, Prasanth explained why he described it as an “Honest trailer.” He noted that discussing the posters and teaser of the film, the viewers began to compare it to the likes of Game Of Thrones. “I was afraid as to how to meet such high expectations. It is a completely commercial film. It has comedy, item song among more. I was worried that the film was projected in the wrong way. That’s why we did another trailer to highlight commercial elements in the film. It went viral. But, again the expectations went towards a new, different direction. That’s why I thought we should release an ‘Honest trailer’ before the release of the film,” he said.

The director added that he wanted to end all the speculation about the movie’s plot that could adversely impact the film.

As Prasanth said the new trailer outlines the basic premise of Kalki. The story follows events in the aftermath of a Kollapur MLA’s brother’s murder. The news about the crime is announced on the radio as the film is set in the early 1980s.

Rahul Ramakrishna’s character, who seems like a journalist, is curious to know who murdered the victim. And Dr Rajashekar’s Kalki begins the investigation that unravels the mystery. The trailer is rife with shots suggesting that there is more to the crime.

Kalki is said to be based on real-life incidents. Prashanth had earlier told indianexpress.com that while he has made this film for the mainstream audience, he has steered clear of cliches that are rampant in commercial Telugu films.

Prasanth nurtures an ambition to make Kalki a popular detective character which doesn’t have the shades of Sherlock Holmes. “He is a Telangana detective. I am trying to establish a franchise with Kalki. It will have sequels if the film works. This is an origin film,” he added.

The film also stars Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha, Scarlett Wilson, Ashutosh Rana and Nasser.

Jointly produced by C Kalyan, Shivani Rajasekhar and Shivathmika Rajasekhar, along with Happy Movies, Kalki is fast nearing its completion.