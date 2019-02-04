Kalki teaser promises high-octane action

The makers of Kalki on Monday released a teaser to celebrate actor Rajasekhar’s 57th birthday.

The teaser of Kalki hints at high-octane action sequences in the film. The 38-seconds clip has Rajasekhar in his uber cool avatar. Besides Rajasekhar, what garners attention in the video is its background score.

Talking about Kalki, director Prasanth Varma told indianexpress.com, “The title of Kalki represents the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu, and there will be some aspects of these avatars in the story as well. The audience will witness Rajasekhar’s witty side too.”

Produced by C Kalyan, Shivani and Shivatmika, Kalki has music by Shravan Bharadwaj.

Set in the 1980s, the film also stars Adah Sharma, Nandita Sweta and Rahul Ramakrishna in major roles. The makers plan to release the movie in May.