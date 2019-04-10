Kalki teaser: Prashanth Varma’s next promises to be a visual treat

Director Prashanth Varma on Wednesday released a new teaser for his upcoming film Kalki. Featuring veteran actor Dr Rajasekhar, the teaser adds to the curiosity around the movie.

It packs a solid punch with its sharp visual elements. The teaser opens with an arresting image of a burning tree coupled with an ominous background score. It slowly builds up the tempo with one good visual after another in the run-up to the hero’s introduction. And then Rajasekhar’s Kalki makes a grand entry. Before we could get to see his face, we get to see how handy he is with an axe while cutting through his forest-inhabiting rivals, who cover their faces with pieces of hessian sacks.

If the teaser is anything to go by, Kalki is going to be a visual appealing edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Kalki is set in 1983, and is said to be based on real-life incidents. Prashanth had earlier told indianexpress.com that while he has made this film for the mainstream audience, he has steered clear of cliches that are rampant in commercial Telugu films. To put in Prashanth’s words, “Kalki is a semi-commercial film.”

Kalki centres around a detective’s adventures when he sets out to solve a case. Prasanth nurtures an ambition to make Kalki a popular detective character which doesn’t have the shades of Sherlock Holmes. “He is a Telangana detective. I am trying to establish a franchise with Kalki. It will have sequels provided the film works. This is an origin film,” he added.

The film also stars Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha, Scarlett Wilson, Ashutosh Rana and Nasser.

Jointly produced by C Kalyan, Shivani Rajasekhar and Shivathmika Rajasekhar, along with Happy Movies, Kalki is fast nearing its completion. The filmmakers plan to release it this summer.