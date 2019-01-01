Kalki will be a franchise: Director Prasanth Varma

Director Prasanth Varma on Tuesday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Kalki. “The film is an investigative thriller,” he told indanexpress.com. “You will see Dr Rajasekhar garu in an uber-cool avatar.”

The motion poster of the film was accompanied by an ominous background score suggesting that the film will be dark and intense. But, Prasanth promises that it will also tickle the funny bone of the audience. “The story will be little dark but the hero’s characterization and Rahul Ramkrishna’s role will make it an enjoyable watch,” he added.

The poster shows Rajasekhar sporting a stylish look. Prasanth assured that the audience will see a different Rajasekhar in the forthcoming film. In fact, he revealed that getting the actor to underplay his character was one of the initial challenges. “He is a fantastic actor. I wanted him to play his character very subtle. After the first take, when you give him the feedback, in the second take, he gives you exactly what you want,” he recalled, adding that “for the first time he is not playing an angry young man.”

Kalki is set in the backdrop of 1983 and it follows a detective’s adventures when he sets out to solve a case. Prasanth wanted to create a very original detective character, which doesn’t have the shades of Sherlock Holmes. “He is a Telangana detective. I am trying to establish a franchise with Kalki. It will have sequels provided the film works. This is an origin film,” he added.

The film has Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha and Scarlett Wilson as female leads. Acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana and veteran character artist Nasser will play key roles.

Jointly produced by C Kalyan, Shivani Rajasekhar and Shivathmika Rajasekhar, along with Happy Movies banner, the film is fast nearing completion. The filmmakers have plans to release Kalki this summer.