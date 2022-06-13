Kajal Aggarwal treats fans to a picture of her son Neil Kitchlu: ‘The love of my life’

Kajal Aggarwal started off her Monday by treating fans to an adorable picture of her son Neil Kitchlu. In the photo, Kajal is seen holding the little one in her arm. Sharing the photo, Kajal described him as “the love of my life.” She ended the caption with a hashtag that read, “heartbeat.” The picture received adorable comments from her friends and colleagues. Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Omg!,” while Raashii Khanna dropped heart emojis on the photo. Fans also showered the mother and son’s picture with a lot of love.

Earlier this week, a fan page shared a video in which Kajal’s nephew Ishaan was seen holding little Neil in his arms and tying to pat his back. Reacting to the video, Kajal Aggarwal said Ishaan and Neil are her “two little heartbeats.”

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first born in April this year. In May, Kajal shared a post in which she held her baby in her arms. She penned a post for Neil, which read, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.”

“I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that,” she concluded the post.

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Hey Sinamika, which saw her share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. She will next be seen in Ghosty and Uma.