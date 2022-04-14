Kajal Aggarwal thanks Gautam Kitchlu for taking care of her during pregnancy: ‘I have watched you become the most loving dad’

Actor and soon-to-be mom Kajal Aggarwal on Thursday shared a note on Instagram dedicated to her husband Gautam Kitchlu for his love and care during her pregnancy. Along with the note, she also shared a photo of herself and Gautam, with her baby bump clearly visible.

In the note, Kajal thanked Gautam for being the “greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for”. The actor also praised Gautam’s “selflessness” when it came to taking care of her during her morning sicknesses.

She added that over the last 8 months she has watched her husband become “the most loving dad” and she is well aware that her baby will be looked after well by him and will have by an “extraordinary role model” to look up to.

The couple had announced that they were expecting earlier this year. Kajal and Gautam got married in 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal went on to say that while their lives will change with the baby’s arrival and they will not have a lot of private time, she is still “so grateful” as they will have a beautiful baby “that will fill our hearts with so much joy”.

“There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live. ❤️” wrote Kajal.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the actioner also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. It will hit screens on April 29.

Kajal also has movies like Karungaapiyam, Paris Paris and Ghosty in her kitty.