Kajal Aggarwal starrer Sita to hit screens on April 25

On the occasion of Women’s Day, the makers of Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer Sita announced the film’s release date.

Advertising

Sita producer Anil Sunkara took to Twitter and wrote, “U know that there is a woman behind every man’s success. Now on 25th April, the woman of Sita is taking her man towards success. Happy Woman’s Day to Sitas all over the world.”

Kajal Aggarwal, who is essaying the lead role in Sita, also took to Twitter to announce the release date of the movie. She wrote, “This women’s day, team Sita celebrates all the Devi’s. Wishing you all the happiness, all day, everyday! Sita 25th April.”

Produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner, Sita marks the second collaboration of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal after Kavacham. The movie also marks Kajal’s third collaboration with director Teja after Lakshmi Kalyanam and Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Kajal will be seen next in Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Queen.

Advertising

On the work front, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is presently busy with the shooting of Telugu remake of Tamil hit Ratsasan. The actor also has a film with RX100 fame Ajay Bhupati, tentatively titled Maha Samudram.