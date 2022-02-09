Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls for body-shaming her during pregnancy: ‘For self-absorbed morons…’

Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, is on a vacation in Dubai. The actor took to social media and shared gorgeous photos from her holiday. She also wrote a long post on body positivity for women during pregnancy, and hit back at trolls for posting memes on pregnant women.

She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!

Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand.”

Kajal discussed the bodily changes that a woman goes through during pregnancy and after childbirth. “Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.”

In her post, Kajal continued to discuss how childbirth changes a woman’s body, and that they might never look like what they were before pregnancy. “And that’s OK.” She emphasised that the changes are natural, and they shouldn’t feel abnormal. “we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives,” Kajal wrote.