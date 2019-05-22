Kajal Aggarwal: Sita is a representation of today’s girl

Kajal Aggarwal is quite upbeat about her upcoming film Sita. The actor, who has played the titular role in the film, said the female-centric thriller provided her with a good scope for performance. The film marks her third collaboration with director Teja and her second film with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

As the film is set to hit the screens this Friday, Kajal Aggarwal opened up about the challenges she faced while playing Sita, her future projects among other things.

Here are excerpts from Kajal Aggarwal’s conversation with the media:

The film’s story looks like a modern day adaptation of Ramayana.

I like mythological stories very much. But, this film has no connection to mythology. This is more about relationships, drive and ambition. It is about each person wanting to make it really big in their lives. And, what is the priority for each person? For some people, they want to just get married and settle down. But for others, they want to make it big in their life. So, I think Sita is a representation of today’s girl and about how she wants to work hard and achieve her goals. She is not some villain, and she is not a Kaliyug Sita. Sita is just a very driven and motivated person. She is ambitious and wants to fulfil her dreams.

Tell us about your working experience with director Teja.

I have a lot of respect for Teja sir. I really enjoyed working with him in Lakshmi Kalyanam, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and now Sita. Teja sir narrated the story of Sita many years ago. The project was shelved because I could not allot dates. Then we did Nene Raju Nene Mantri. During Nene Raju Nene Mantri shooting, I kept telling Teja sir not to do this film with anyone else as I was going to do Sita. There is something that keeps Teja sir going and that doesn’t go away. That is admirable and commendable. Actually, it is amazing. I don’t know how that man does it. But he can work 24 /7. When he is in a project, his energy is contagious.

Was there any change in the story from the initial narration to you, especially the climax?

Yes, it did change. But for the better. Each person has a very different sense of what he or she eventually wants his/her project to look like. And Teja sir just tweaked it very beautifully. And he has done the best that he could for the film. He has taken the emotions to a much higher level as he wanted it to be more relatable. And the only thing that is permeable from celluloid to reality is emotion.

Did you enjoy playing a character with negative shades in Sita?

I loved it. I really enjoyed it. Because there are not too many films that give you the scope to perform that way. And, this was a very fine line. I didn’t want to cross over. I didn’t want to cross the line and become a negative character. I wanted to maintain that line where she has conviction and she is selfish about it.

Filmmakers naming a film after the female lead character is a rare thing.

I am very happy that times are changing. I am very happy that directors don’t really want to give the title just for the sake of it. They really want to keep the title on the basis of what is relevant to the script. Here, the script is about Sita, and about how she deals with her relationships and people around her. So, I am glad that Teja sir just saw that.

Sita is your second film with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

My working experience with him was very nice. We have very good compatibility. I think we broke the ice during Kavacham. Sita needed that kind of chemistry. I am glad that this was our second film. Because I think it kind of helped us and Sai Sreenivas’s character is very challenging. I think it is more difficult than my role. His character is more difficult to understand and perform. He has done a wonderful job. He has really raised the bar for himself. I think Teja sir wanted someone who looks vulnerable and at the same time macho. Now that’s a rare combination and I think he fits the bill perfectly.

Does Sita have any message for the audience?

Sita has no social message. But it is a take on interpersonal relationships and it has a message for personal development.

What excited you the most about Sita?

The fact that I am getting to do something out of the box. I am playing several shades in the film. It is a whole graph. And it is an evolution of my character. My character in the movie is a complicated one with twists and turns. It was very exciting for me to portray, and as an actor, learn and grow in different ways. You know, as an actor, we all want to do things which are different. We don’t want to keep doing the same thing again and again. It gave me the scope to be able to understand for myself, what I can experiment with. And what I would like to do more of.

Did you do any homework for your role?

Yes. But, there was not one particular person that I had to observe outside of society. I just had to observe people in general. I spoke to Teja sir a lot, figuring out how we want to take it forward. I had three meetings with Teja sir where I sat and made notes. I have made a full graph about how she is going to be at what point of time.

On the other side, I did not want to watch any other film because I did not want it to be a cliche. Like, I didn’t want her to be a stereotype character. She is not a vamp. She is a very nice girl. But her priorities are different in life. So I just have to be very careful about how I want to do it.

Do you like being pushed by directors?

Every actor likes being pushed. It makes our job easier. That’s why we like being pushed. Otherwise, we have to think and rack our brains. Here, someone is telling you what to do. That is the quality of an amazing director and every actor wants it that way. It is making my life easy. Why will I not want it? Secondly, it is testing my limits. And, I want to break the shackles and go further. Especially, after so many years, I want to explore different things. I want to explore roles from a different perspective. Teja sir is amazing at it. Because he does not take your performance at face value. He wants to see it in your eyes.

It looks like you did the stunts on your own?

I did really intense stunts on my own. I had a physiotherapist waiting on set for me.

What happened to Paris Paris? It was supposed to release long back?

I don’t know. It was supposed to release. I hope it releases soon. I have done the Tamil version of it. I tried doing it as differently as I possibly could. I still wanted to maintain the vulnerability of the character. I still wanted her to be soft and innocent. But I wanted to show the metamorphosis from a small town vulnerable girl into understanding what she wants in the journey of life. And, everyone deals with heartbreak. So I tried to make that as personal as I could.

What is the status of Indian 2?

The shoot will resume in June. I think Kamal Haasan sir was busy, but it will start as soon as he is free.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have finished a project with Sharwanand, which is ready to release. I have a film with Jayam Ravi in Tamil and I have finished shooting for it.