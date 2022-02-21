Kajal Aggarwal shares photos from her baby shower, fans cannot take their eyes off her glow

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Ahead of the big day, Kajal was showered with love and wishes by her family and close friends at the ‘godbharai’ or baby shower on Sunday. The mom-to-be posted a lovely click with Gautam, and we cannot take our eyes off the glow on Kajal’s face.

Kajal also reposted several clicks in her Instagram stories where we see her being flanked by Gautam and others. Kajal and Gautam, who tied the knot in October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, announced the pregnancy in a cryptic post on the occasion of New Year last month.

Gautam posted Kajal’s picture and wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022,” signing off with a pregnant woman emoticon, revealing the good news.

Kajal, who was trolled soon after revealing that she was expecting, took to Instagram to addressed body shaming comments, messages, and memes. Penning a note, Kajal said, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages memes don’t really help :) Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!”

She further added some “thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this, and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand.”

On the work front, Kajal has an interesting line-up of projects. The actor will feature in Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Uma and Indian 2. While in Acharya, she will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi, Indian 2 will see her sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan. Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.