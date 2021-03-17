Kajal Aggarwal says husband Gautam Kitchlu is curious about her career: ‘He wants to know box office numbers, viewership’

Kajal Aggarwal’s heist thriller Mosagallu is slated for a March 19 release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Co-starring Vishnu Manchu, the Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial presents her as a character named Anu, who is greedy about money. She plays sister to Vishnu.

In her recent interaction with the media, Kajal expressed her confidence in the film’s success at the box office. Besides that, she also shared interesting information related to her upcoming projects, and husband Gautam Kitchlu. Here are the excerpts.

What inspired you to join Mosagallu?

It’s a new genre for me. I was happy to join the project because my character Anu was a challenging one to portray. I liked the story when I first heard the narration. The film is all about a big scam in America, perpetrated by Anu and her brother Arjun (Manchu Vishnu) sitting in the slums of Mumbai. That was a novel concept to do.

Anu is an interesting character. She is the mastermind behind the entire scam in the movie and that is what left me excited. After listening to the initial narration, I called Vishnu and asked ‘Who is gonna do the brother?’ He said ‘Me.’ At that time, I was like ‘Really! Will people be ready to accept that?’ But he said, ‘Don’t worry. We will do it very well. Just trust the director.’

How do you balance your work and life after marriage?

There is no balance, and there is no life. I am only working (chuckles). The minute I wrap the shoot, I try to take the next flight to go back home and meet my husband. But I think it will take some time to get used to it. He (Gautam Kitchlu) misses me, but he is very supportive of my work.

Presently, I am doing films which I signed in 2020. After wrapping up all the assignments, I will be more selective in choosing the scripts.

How was it working with Jeffrey Gee Chin?

Mosagallu is Jeffrey Gee Chin’s debut film as a director. He has worked under several top Hollywood directors in the past. But, it is a nice experience to work with someone who is completely cross-cultural. Working with him was like doing theatre. His working style involved lengthy continuous shots, and the film was shot simultaneously in English and Telugu.



Tell us about your upcoming movies?

I am currently working for Acharya, and soon I am going to commence the shoot for an actioner with Nagarjuna. In Tamil, presently, I am doing Ghosty. By the end of May, I will be starting another Tamil project as well.

Tell us about Acharya?

Working with Chiranjeevi is always a pleasure. Acharya is completely Chiranjeevi’s film, and I am happy to be a part of it.

What is the status of Indian 2?

Unfortunately, the film got stalled, and I am waiting for them to resume it. But it is likely to take time to resume the work considering the multiple ongoing issues.

Did you sign for any new OTT projects?

A few projects are in talks. But, I haven’t signed on the dotted lines yet.

What are the reasons behind your longevity as the heroine?

Well, all I can say is discipline towards my profession, constant experimenting, and upgrading myself. I look at myself as a product and I keep upgrading my skills. I think that is the key to my longevity as a heroine. If you are not going to upgrade yourself, you are going to be stagnant, and stagnation has no value. Put yourself under pressure to see what you can do and what you can’t. I like versatility, and I am okay taking risks.

What are your views on typecasting?

In my case, I don’t think that I got typecast. It just happened that way. I think it was a phase of my life and I went through that phase. Now, I am open to experiment with different genres. Earlier, I was not so comfortable with experimenting (in films). I am over that phase now. Typecasting is reducing in our industry as people are trying all sorts of different things.



What is Gautam’s take on your work?

He is very proud of my films. He is more curious about my work than I am. After a while, I disconnect myself from my work. But he likes to know the results of my work like box office numbers and viewership, etc.

How did you keep your relationship with Gautam Kitchlu as a secret?

Honestly, Gautam and I were good friends. We were not dating at all. During the lockdown time, we both wanted to take our friendship to another level. There is a global pandemic, and you can’t go out and meet anybody. Who is that one person that you want to be with? We realised that we are meant for each other. He came and spoke to my parents about marrying me. My father has known him very well since his childhood, and he likes Gautam’s family very much. Gautam’s family likes me a lot.