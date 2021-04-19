Kajal Aggarwal requests fans to ‘stay home’ and ‘not burden overworked healthcare system’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Monday expressed her concern about the frightening coronavirus situation in the country and asked her fans to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols to not cause stress to an “overworked” healthcare system.

As the second wave of coronavirus continues to peak, India reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. Several online users, including celebrities, have opened up about the deteriorating health infrastructure with people failing to secure hospital beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote an emotional note on Instagram, asking people to show empathy for every kind of pain even if it seems “unfamiliar”. “Have you ever given away someone? A daughter to a new family? A sibling to a college degree that demands for them to reside miles away for years? A pet to a prolonged illness? Then you know what loss is. It doesn’t have to dress in the same garb as the one you have known. It morphs its identity. Do not discount tragedy because it’s unfamiliar. No pain is alien. Only our reaction to it is,” read an excerpt from the note.

Kajal, last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, captioned the post with a word of advice for her fans amid the raging pandemic. She wrote, “The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do through this is not burden our overworked health care system. #stayhome #staysafe.”