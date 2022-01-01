Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu set to become parents: ‘Here’s looking at you 2022’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome their first child. On January 1, Kitchlu posted a glowing photo of Kajal and described why he is looking forward to 2022. “Here’s looking at you 2022,” he wrote and signed off with a pregnant woman emoticon, revealing the good news in a cryptic manner. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

As soon as he shared the news, his friends and Kajal’s fans dropped congratulatory messages. The post came after a couple of hours of him sharing a stunning picture with Kajal. “#happynewyear2022 Wishing everyone good health, peace and love,” he captioned the post.

Kajal, however, has not made the news official on her social media handles. But her New Year post did leave her fans speculating that she is pregnant. Kajal dropped a post on New Year’s eve to wish her fans.

The picture had Gautam holding Kajal. “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam ❤️ Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts,” she wrote as the caption.

Ever since the wedding, Kajal and Gautam have not left any stone unturned to treat fans to their adorable photos. The two became pet parents in 2021. On her 36th birthday last year, Nisha Aggarwal spoke to indianexpress.com about her ‘selfish’ wish. Nisha hoped that Kajal has a baby soon.

She said with a giggle, “I hope she has a baby soon for selfish reasons. I have been telling her from the time she got married. Because if they make it too late, my son won’t get along because of the age gap. He is already 3. So, these guys need to hurry up.”

Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.