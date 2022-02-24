Kajal Aggarwal opens up about her ‘mommy training’: ‘Dealing with fears you never knew existed’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child, on Thursday said she is dealing with fears she never knew existed.

Kajal took to Instagram to post pictures of herself from her baby shower. Along with the photos, she wrote, “Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!”

As soon as the actor posted the photos, her sister Nisha Aggarwal left a heart emoji in the comments section. Nisha also took to Instagram to share a photo from Kajal’s baby shower. In the photo, Nisha is seen cradling her sister’s womb. Along with it, she wrote a heartfelt note in which she called Kajal’s baby her “baby no 2”.

“Yes! its officially official.. I’m having another baby, right here in this womb I’m touching.❤my baby no 2 is on it’s way! I can’t wait to meet you little love #excitedmasitobe,” Nisha wrote on Instagram.

Wishing luck to Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Nisha further wrote, “@kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug I wish you’ll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you’ll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting.”

Replying to Nisha’s post, mom-to-be Kajal wrote, “I love you so much! baby can’t wait to be in your arms dearest masi.”

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Uma and Indian 2 in the pipeline. While in Acharya, Kajal will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi, she will be seen opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.