Kajal Aggarwal shares first photo of baby son Neil on Mothers Day, pens emotional note: ‘You taught me how to be selfless…’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who welcomed her first son with Gautam Kitchlu in April, shared the first photos of her baby with both sets of grandparents as well as her sister on Instagram. She penned a lengthy note as well to mark the occasion of Mothers Day. In the post, Kajal wrote that she will try to teach her son ‘everything’, and also said that he had taught her how to be a mother. However, she didn’t let his face be revealed in the photos.

Kajal, who had documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, wrote, “Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.”

She added, “And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!”

Kajal signed off with, “You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that.”

On the work front, Kajal has movies like Karungaapiyam, Paris Paris and Ghosty in the pipeline.