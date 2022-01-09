Kajal Aggarwal is excited to meet her ‘little one’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘look at you glowing’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal says she “couldn’t be happier” as she is all set to embrace parenthood. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Sharing a video on Instagram, Kajal said that she is “so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn’t be happier.” As soon as she shared the video, her friends congratulated Kajal. “Awww cutie ♥️♥️♥️♥️ look at you glowing .. lots of love dear Kaj.. so so excited for you,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote in the comment section. In response, the actor replied, “Thank you my dearest Sammy.” Lavanya Tripathi also congratulated the actor.

Kajal Aggarwal also received heartwarming messages from her fans. “Congratulations on your pregnancy Kajal @kajalaggarwalofficial ! Can’t wait to to see the lil one. You’re going to be an amazing mother. May God bless you with a happy and safe pregnancy with a healthy and joyous baby ❤. We’re so happy for you,” a comment read, while another Instagram user mentioned how she cannot wait to meet “baby kitchlu!”

The news of Kajal Aggarwal’s pregnancy was announced by her husband Gautam Kitchlu with a cryptic post. On January 1, Gautam dropped a glowing photo of Kajal and mentioned how he is looking forward to the year. At the end of the caption, he used a pregnant woman emoji. Later, Kajal also flaunted her baby bump in a photo shared on her Instagram account.

Kajal and Gautam got married in 2020 in a private ceremony.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has Acharya and Indian 2 in the pipeline.